Remains believed to be those of Erwin Rodriguez found

Reports to Love News are that remains believed to be those of Erwin Rodriguez have been found by a search party. The discovery was made in the ‘Dyke Area’ in the Jane Usher Boulevard in Belize City on Sunday afternoon. Rodriguez went missing in August and his family had been searching for his body for the past couple of weeks.

UPDATE: Updated to add official statement from the Belize Police Department.

“On Saturday 14th October 2017 at 2:40 p.m. as a result of an intensive investigation, Police visited an area near the sea behind the Port of Belize in the Jane Usher Blvd Area where they found the remains of a human skeleton and other belongings buried in a shallow grave. The personal belongings were identified by Silvia Rodriguez to be property of missing person Erwin Paulino Rodriguez who was reported missing since 24th August 2017. The skull had an apparent injury and the remains was transported to the morgue awaiting a post mortem examination.”