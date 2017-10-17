Andrew Lewis sentence to 5 years

Twenty-nine year old Andrew Lewis, one of three men charged with kept firearm and ammunition without a gun license, pled guilty to the charges when he appeared today before Magistrate Michelle Trapp. Because he saved the court time and he had no previous conviction, he was sentenced to 5 years for each offence with the stipulation that the sentences are to run concurrently. Therefore, Lewis will only serve 5 years. The prosecution withdrew the charges from the other two men, twenty-five year Tremain Williams and Andrew’s brother, 28 year old Anthony Lewis.The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on October 15 at mile 4 on the George Price Highway. Two police officers were on mobile patrol when they saw a black pick-truck with three persons in it. They stopped the truck and they informed the occupants that a search will be conducted on them for firearm and drugs. They did not find anything incriminating on the men but when they searched the truck they found one silver and black 9 millimeter pistol with 6 live rounds of ammunition in its magazine under the driver’s seat.

