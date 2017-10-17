Anke Doehm’s case adjourned once again

Today, Anke Doehm appeared before Chief Magistrate Sharon Frazer. Her last court appearance was on September 20, when she made an appearance with her husband David Doehm. As we reported, David Doehm committed suicide on October 5, leaving his wife to face the charge of child cruelty. Today in court, the prosecution, represented by Jacqueline Willoughby, asked for another adjournment since they are still awaiting a forensic report, however, Anke Doehm was provided with another partial disclosure. The American couple was charged with child cruelty after an autopsy on Anke’s adoptive daughter, 13-year-old Faye Lin Cannon revealed that the little girl was sexually and physically abused. The case was adjourned to December 7. In the event that Anke Doehm is found guilty, she can face up to 10 years in prison.

