Briceno Comments on Cattouse’s Murder

Also speaking on Cattouse’s murder is Leader of the People’s United Party, John Briceno.

John Briceno, Opposition Leader

“On Thursday we were saddened to find out that Mr.Albert Cattouse was murdered in his taxi. As I am told he was called out from his home to probably pick up a passenger and he was murdered. We don’t know enough of what really has happened. I hope that the police is going to do everything possible to try to solve that. As it is right now we are about five murders short of last year, the issue of crime is really just totally out of control and when we see an activist like Mr.Cattouse murdered it raises a lot of questions and we hope that it has nothing to do that him being murdered had nothing to do with his activism in our community and I ask that we all pray for him and his family and pray for our country that we can try to- for us to take a closer look at what is taking place in our society and to be able to reach out to one another like one another’s keepers.”

A funeral service for Cattouse has been planned for Saturday afternoon at All Saints Church. Cattouse was fatally shot in the head as he was driving his taxi on Hicatee Street.