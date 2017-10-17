BTB: Tourist Arrivals Continue to Show a Positive Trend

The Belize Tourism Board, BTB, says that for the first nine months of this year, tourist arrivals continue to show a positive trend. In September, one thousand four hundred more tourists entered Belize through the Phillip Goldson International Airport. This slight increase of seven point nine percent was affected by threats posed by hurricanes Irma and Maria in the earlier part of the month. Tourist arrivals through the northern and western border also increased for the month of September. The cumulative overnight arrival increase was eight point six percent through the first nine months of two thousand seventeen. According to the BTB, when compared to two thousand sixteen, the third quarter of two thousand seventeen saw a ten point nine percent increase in overnight arrivals. The BTB interprets this increase as a testament to Belize continuing to emerge as the go-to ‘curious place’ destination since traditionally, the third quarter is seen as the low season. We spoke with Director of Marketing at the BTB, Karen Pike.

Karen Pike – Director of Marketing

“So for the first nine months of this year we’ve seen the highest increase of overnight tourist arrivals with over 319,000 arriving between January and September. In September we had a 7.9% increase in arrivals giving us a cumulative of 8.6% increase over 2016.”

Reporter

“Was it a surprise to the BTB that during the low season that there was an increase as well?”

Karen Pike – Director of Marketing

“It was a surprise especially because there were two storms that hit the region so what we did notice was that there was a smaller increase in arrivals at the PGIA but the northern and western border had big increases so that gave us our 8.6%.”

Reporter

“What may have led to that increase?”

Karen Pike – Director of Marketing

“We believe it’s the marketing that we are doing at the BTB as well as our industry partners they are doing a lot of sales and promotions especially in the low season to attract visitors to come to Belize and stay at their various accommodations.”

Cruise arrivals were a total of fifty-seven thousand seven hundred and nineteen in September, representing a five point eight percent increase when compared to the previous year. For the first nine months, cruise arrivals increased by three point seven percent. Overall, the BTB says that visitors from the US continue to be the largest market.