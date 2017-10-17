Mexican President to Co-Chair 4th CARICOM-Mexico Summit

Mexican President, Enrique Peña Nieto, is scheduled to be in Belize on October 25. Pena Nieto has accepted the invitation of Belize’s Prime Minister, Dean Barrow, to co-chair the fourth CARICOM-Mexico Summit. According to a statement from the Embassy of Mexico in Belize, the President’s participation aims to consolidate the progress of the third CARICOM – Mexico Summit and endorse Mexico’s importance to cooperation with the Caribbean in matters of security, migration, climate change mitigation and prevention of natural disasters. According to Consul for Press and Legal Affairs, Hugo Carrillo, at the Mexican Embassy in Belize, it is expected that Pena Nieto’s participation in the summit will also strengthen relations with Belize.

Hugo Carrillo – Consul for Press & Legal Affairs

“We at the Mexican embassy are very happy that President Enrique Pena Nieto is going to come to Belize on October 25th in order to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Barrow and participate in the summit between Mexico and the CARICOM countries. For us it’s a very important moment to receive your own president and we believe that it’s going to be a terrific moment in order to improve the relationship between Mexico and Belize and the relationship between Mexico and the CARICOM countries.”

Reporter

“His participation will be focused mainly on what in regards to the CARICOM Mexico summit?”

Hugo Carrillo – Consul for Press & Legal Affairs

“Well the last ones have talked about climate change and after what we have suffered I mean we Mexico and the Caribbean countries especially the island Caribbean countries this September- the heart that the hurricanes hit were countries this is going to be one of the issues that will be touched.”

Reporter

“Is there anything special the embassy will be doing to welcome President Nieto?”

Hugo Carrillo – Consul for Press & Legal Affairs

“Well actually the embassy’s part of the organization this is a larger one and we are very happy that the President could attend the invitation from Mr.Dean Barrow in order to come to Belize and well you know always it’s going to be a great moment for us to be a part of this great team that is going to receive President Pena Nieto but finally we the hosting country is Belize and the important part of the agenda is to have these bilateral meetings with Mr.Barrow.”

Due to geographic proximity, the bilateral relationship is important not only in foreign policy but also in the areas of national security and development cooperation. Mexico is Belize’s first trading partner in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the second worldwide. This will be Pena Nieto’s first visit and it will coincide with the recent 35 years anniversary celebration of diplomatic relations.