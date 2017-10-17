Mother Loses Son to Gun Violence

Another man is murdered in Belize City, just four days after the murder of activist Albert Cattouse near Roger Stadium as the gun violence in Belize City continues on an upward trend with perpetrators becoming even more brazen and brutal. Last night’s victim is thirty-one year old Keith Middleton who was lured out of his house on Mud Street in the Jane Usher Area and shot in the cover of night. While police investigate the motive behind this latest homicide, Middleton’s mother has her suspicions. She spoke with our news team who visited the area this morning.

Thirty-one year old Keith Middleton was lured outside his house to his death. It all happened shortly before seven o’clock. Middleton’s mother Cherrymae Howard says they were enjoying an episode of wrestling when one of her son’s friends came knocking.

Mother of Deceased

“Last night my son was in the room trying on some shirts so I asked him where he went, I asked if his girl was coming or he was going out and he said that he was only trying on the shirt to see if the shirts would fit him. One of his friends came to hail him and he came outside and he went to the back but I wasn’t paying it any mind because then I wasn’t thinking that anything was happening to him.”

An unsuspecting Middleton followed his friend to a dark area behind his house unaware of the faith that awaited him. Moments later gunshots rang out; neighbors say as many as eight. Howard says her immediate reaction was to protect her two grandchildren who were inside. She made them take cover on the floor and turned off the light inside her house. Her other son took a quick look outside but neither expected that Keith was the target. It was only when someone came to the house to inquire if her younger son was harmed that she opened the door and saw Keith lying face down on the steps.

Mother of Deceased

“I saw my big son on the ground on the step so I hollered for my other sun and I told him that they shot Keith. When I turned him whole face had a lot of holes. The shot him in his face seven shots.”

Reporter

“And you said that he was shot once to the back when he ran away?”

Mother of Deceased

“Mhmm. It looked like when he was running he stopped right at the foot of the steps.”

The news spread quickly through the neighborhood and amid the confusion, her grandchildren were exposed to the violent scene as seen in a picture that has been circulating on social media.

Mother of Deceased

“When I went for my next son he couldn’t handle it. My two grandchildren were sat down hugging thier uncle on the ground. They didn’t know anything about those kinds of things.”

But who would want Keith dead and why? His mother has her suspicions and fearlessly shared these with us.

Mother of Deceased

“Back here it looks as if you don’t hang with them down there you can’t live here and tolerate them in their stupidness. My son was not like that. I have two of them. They killed him for nothing because he’s not a gang banger, he is from work to home. He would go and buy his weed and he would sit right home and would sometimes scold us because we would have our door open at night because he had gotten shot two times like that. The second time the person came around and they shot him last night. They made his own friend come to take him out of the house because nobody else could take him out from here.”

Howard says that they know which of his friends called him out, and this has landed her younger son in police custody.

Mother of Deceased

“My other son is at the station locked up because when we were coming this morning he met him and beat him and he ran went to the police and the police came to handcuff my son, but CIB wants the guy right now because he took my son for them to shoot him last night.”

Many of the recent murders within the City have been in the Jane Usher area and recently, the spate of violent crimes has pushed residents to refrain from making any comments to the media and even to the police, .out of fear. But even though the violence has reached Howard’s doorstep she says she’s not afraid.

Mother of Deceased

“I am not worry about anything because I will not let anyone feel like I am afraid of them and that is the same thing my son told me, he said that he would not let anyone take him out of his house.”

Reporter

“You said you have another son, you also have other children I can imagine, are you now scared for their safety?”

Mother of Deceased: I’m not worrying. God is not sleeping.