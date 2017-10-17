Robbers Escaped with Conductor’s Day Sales

Last night, a West Line bus transporting passengers was coming to Belize City and was a mile away from its final destination, when the unexpected happened. A little after 9:00 p.m., the bus stopped in the vicinity of Lord Ridge Cemetery for passengers to disembark, when one of the three passengers who came off the bus grabbed the conductor’s pouch containing the bus sales and ran through the cemetery. As a result, the conductor set chase but was fired upon and the culprits were able to make good their escape. Even though police officers were on the bus, they were unable to stop the crime.

Related