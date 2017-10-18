BTB: Canada’s Advisory will not Affect Tourist Arrivals

Last week we reported that Canada had issued an advisory warning its citizens against travel to eight countries that were not affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. According to an online article, the advisory states quote, “Criminal activity, including armed robbery, mugging and sexual assault, is a significant problem throughout Belize”. End of quote. Yesterday we asked Director of Marketing at the BTB, Karen Pike about it.

Karen Pike – Director of Marketing

“We don’t believe it will impact us because of all the marketing, because of all the positive media that we have out there on Belize it is a concern for us and we are monitoring it but this does happen based on things that occur in the country.”

Reporter

“Is there anything that you will be doing differently with your marketing moving forward?”

Karen Pike – Director of Marketing

“Yes. So the BTB does intend to do additional marketing in terms of putting more promotions in digital, print online and social media just to show that Belize is open for business despite the storms that have affected the region.”

The list also includes Suriname, the Bahamas, Guyana, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.