Jorge Garcia charge for Sexual Assault

Today, thirty year old Jorge Garcia, a Guatemalan national, appeared before Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser where a charge of sexual assault, on an 8 year old female child, was read to him to which he pleaded not guilty. He was denied bail and remanded into custody until December 18. The incident occurred on October 15. The child, who was accompanied by her mother to Queen Street Police Station, told police that she was watching television, when Garcia called her into his bedroom where he touched her private parts. The child added that it wasn’t the first time the incident occurred, but on the previous occasion, she did not report the matter for fear that her mother would beat her.

Related