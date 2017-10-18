One Thousand Dollars Reward for Information on Mark Pollard

One Thousand dollars reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the location of Mark Pollard. It has been 108 days since forty-nine year old Mark Pollard went missing during his usual morning exercise. To date, family and friends are no closer to finding him and as a result, a renewed effort is being made with the hopes of finding out what happened to Pollard. Today, the organization of Missing Person – Search & Rescue Belize is appealing to other individuals and organizations to pledge money to increase the reward which will encourage those with information to come forward. The release added quote, “We are our brother’s keeper and must take civilian action to assist as the authorities are limited in their effort in finding missing persons, which has become a very common occurrence in our society”. End of quote. The release said that it is not possible that Pollard would have vanished “into thin air”. Missing Person – Search & Rescue Belize noted that the family needs closure and bearing this in mind, it hopes that enough Belizeans will become interested and willing to assist. Finally, the release stated that the public can help by providing any information which will be followed up, by joining in the on- the- ground searches that will be conducted and by pledging money to the reward fund which will provide an incentive to those who are less inclined to provide the much needed information.

