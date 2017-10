The Prime Minister also spoke about the recent attempted kidnapping of three female students of Mile 7/ El Progresso in the Cayo District.

Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow, Prime Minister

“That is the case where somebody is in custody so hopefully the quick work of police will act as some deterrent in the future but my God that is the last sort of thing we want to see occurring in our country where already we are so very much troubled by other types of crime.”