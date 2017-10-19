Captain Neal Excels Academically Abroad

Today the Belize Defence Force announced that one of its own has completed his Masters of Arts in Strategic Security Studies at the National Defence University in the USA. A statement from the BDF states that Captain Eric Richard Neal Jr. also obtained “Honours” for his thesis entitled “Managing Indigenous People in Belize: Guaranteeing Security and Rights for All.” Captain Neal’s high level of academic performance is reflected in his cumulative G.P.A of 3.89. The Ministry of Defence and the Belize Defence Force congratulate Captain Eric Neal on his performance and wish him well as he continues to serve Shoulder to Shoulder.

