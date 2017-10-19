Man Remanded to Prison for Burglary with Intent to Commit Rape

About 2 months after he was released from prison and after he appealed a conviction for drug trafficking, 25-year-old Kadeem Courtenay went back to prison. He appeared today before Magistrate Michelle Trapp and was arraigned on a charge of burglary with intent to commit rape to which he pled not guilty. The prosecutor objected to bail on several grounds. He submitted that the prosecution has a strong case; the defendant is a friend of the family of the complainant; the defendant assaulted the complainant in a sexual manner; and if granted bail the defendant might revisit the premises of the complainant. In response, Courtenay said that he is the sole breadwinner for his mother and two children and he is a hard working person. Nevertheless, Magistrate Trapp upheld the objection and she remanded Courtenay into custody until January 18, 2018. The incident occurred on August 23. The complainant, who is 17 year old, reported to police that Courtenay entered her home as a trespasser and attempted to have sex with her against her will. Before he was released from prison on bail, Courtenay had served 3 months of a sentence of 3 years that he was given for drug trafficking. He was also fined $10,000.

