Medicine for Pink Eye in Short Supply

People in Dangriga Town who have contracted conjunctivitis are having issues accessing medicine due to the limited supplies. Harry Arzu found out more.

Harry Arzu, Love FM

“Dr. Omar Landero from the Dangriga Poly Clinic said that they have treated quite a large number of people who were infected by conjunctivitis which is a common eye disease, since this recent outbreak. He also added that the number of cases are decreasing. However he encouraged the general public to take extra safety precaution to avoid contracting the contagious form of pink eye.

Dr. Omar Landero

“Every day we are seeing about 70-80 patients daily but gradually its decreasing. Today we are only seeing about 50 so far I think we are starting to have less patients. So they are giving their respective medications and if they are working they rest.”

Harry Arzu, Love FM

“What kind of medication are they being given?”

Dr. Omar Landero

“Well right now there is a limited supply so we are only down with medication to help with the swelling of the eye and the itchiness of the eye.”

Harry Arzu, Love FM

“There is a limited supply of what?”

Dr. Omar Landero

“Eye drops so only the patients with severe cases they get the ointment.”

Harry Arzu, Love FM

“So these are young people? Older people?”

Dr. Omar Landero

“All ages they are coming. Children, teenagers, old people.”

Harry Arzu, Love FM

“In your mind how do you think that these people are catching this?”

Dr. Omar Landero

“It all comes down to hygiene. They are not washing their hands, they are not taking precautions at home. If one person can catch it at home the whole family comes in the following day so they are not doing the proper hygiene. The simply handwashing can help a lot.”

Harry Arzu, Love FM

“In related news the Minister of Health Pablo Marin visited the Southern Regional Hospital and the Dangriga Poly Clinic yesterday. Love News tried to get an interview with him on his visit but he refused considering the number of reported issues that the medical facilities is facing.”