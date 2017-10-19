Moody comments on Lake Independence Blvd

After two years of being constructed, the Lake Independence Boulevard is in a deplorable state. Portions of the road are sinking and uneven. Yesterday Professional Chartered Engineer Evandale Moody explained what went wrong. Moody, who designed the construction of Lake Independence says that his design was never used. Belize Infrastructure Limited, BIL, took over the project and ignored Moody’s professional advice. BIL’s decision to do it their way has now resulted in the breaking down of the boulevard. Here is how it was explained yesterday.

Evandale Moody – Engineer

When BIL took it over from a professional standpoint they came and excavated the fill that we placed which was wrong. The reason why we placed that fill was because we wanted the material to consolidate, we wanted it to settle and reach a level that is adequate, the did not do that; they went in and cut out what we did almost to the geogrid layer and then placed only I think it was six inches of road based material and then they placed the hot mix on top. We had issued the design to the Ministry of Works based on what I had done but that was never used. When I passed there I saw them cutting it out I had asked Mr. Puga about it but it was beyond our control. We had completed the sections that we were supposed to do. In my mind the failure is a design failure, it’s not a construction failure. Why? Because the hot mix was adequate but the layer underneath which is your pavement layer was inadequate so that is the reason why that section of the road is failing and it will continue to fail. It is a design failure.

Reporter

“But who designed it?”

Evandale Moody – Engineer

“BIL. I think somebody from BIL did it, it wasn’t my design that was used.”

Reporter

“But the role that you played in it, I mean just for clarity sake.”

Evandale Moody – Engineer

“We did an overall design for the entire scope of works.”

Reporter

“But you gave your recommendations and they didn’t follow it.”

Evandale Moody – Engineer

“Exactly, somebody else came in and did another design and reduced the pavement thickness that is what is causing the failure.”

Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow, Prime Minister

“I think a sort of scab has been lifted with respect to that portion of road that unfortunately is failing. I would want to suggest that you speak to Ms. Mastry who is the CEO of BIL, I have spoken to her because Mr.Moody gave me the same version of events to which he has treated you this afternoon. Ms. Mastry has her explanation and more importantly because I did press her on what’s going to be done to fix what has gone wrong, I don’t want to try to recount what was said I will therefore ask you and any other member of the media to pose these legitimate questions to her and I will certainly say to her and I’m sure the Minister who is co-chair of BIL will do the same that there has to be a full accounting given the media and the public with respect to the failure that obviously has taken place in terms of that Lake I Boulevard.”