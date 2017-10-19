PM discusses his Retirement

Leader of the United Democratic Party Dean Barrow is finishing his last term as Party Leader and Prime Minister. While there is no telling who his successor will be, Barrow says that whoever it is, that person will not have to worry about him looming in the background. He said that once he is out, he is completely out.

Rt.Hon.Dean Barrow, Prime Minister

“The new leader will not have to be looking over his shoulder to see if I am in the background, when I am out I am out and really the question of who is to run for the party at the next general election must be a question for the new leader and the balance of the leadership. I really think that it is not my place to pronounce on that at this time.”