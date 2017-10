Gas pump attendant for UNO Gas Station on Vernon Street, Belize City was robbed at gun point last night. Forty one year old, Floyd August, reported to police that while he was at work, a man on a bicycle approached him, pointed what appeared to be a 9mm pistol at his direction and demanded money. Fearing for his life, August handed over six hundred and twenty seven dollars in cash. The culprit made good his escape on his bicycle.

