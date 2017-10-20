A Telethon for the Caribbean Nations

A Telethon is planned for Saturday, October 21 to raise funds to help Caribbean nations that were affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria. The effort is a collaboration of many organizations under the banner “Hands across the Caribbean Hurricane Relief”. Yesterday afternoon Belize City Mayor Darrell Bradley and Bishop Roosevelt Papouloute held a brief press conference to ask the public for their support.

Bishop Roosevelt Papouloute of the Methodist Church

“A number of organizations including the Belize Council of Churches, the Belize City Council, the Belize Association of Evangelical Churches, Love FM and others have joined hands in what we call Hands Across the Caribbean and it’s all in an effort to raise money, and we emphasize money to help our Caribbean brothers and sisters and so we are calling upon the community at large in Belize not only in Belize City but from Corozal to Toledo to help us in making the telethon a success on the 21st. The money that is going to be raised will be turned over to the Belize Red Cross, an incredible institution here in Belize and we believe that the money will go to good use as we give a helping hand to our brothers and sisters.”

Darrell Bradley – Mayor of Belize City

“These organizations came together because we immediately saw the devastation that ravaged the island of Dominica and the island of Barbuda. Statistics are that approximately 85% of Dominica has been significantly affected. My understanding is that 1400 out of the 1600 residents of Barbuda had to be evacuated, there is significant displacement there is the need for basic services. We felt incumbent that these organizations join together as a community to show support for our Caribbean brothers and sisters because when we are need these communities readily avail themselves in terms of assistance.”

The Fundraiser will commence at nine on Saturday morning at the Bliss Centre for the Performing Arts and conclude at five in the afternoon. It will be carried live on Love Television and Love FM. The public can call to make pledges at telephone numbers 2-2-7-3-0-7-3 or 2-2-7-2-3-0-8. Deposits can also be made directly at the Belize Bank to account number 6-9-5-0-1-1-1-0-8-1-2-6-1.