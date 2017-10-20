Bail for Mejia Charged for Aggravated Burglary

Daniel Mejia, a resident of Punta Gorda Town who was remanded to prison on charges of aggravated burglary and wounding, was released today on a bail of $10,000 that was offered to him by Justice Herbert Lord. The bail was offered on the condition that Mejia reports to Punta Gorda Police Station every Friday; that he attends Punta Gorda Magistrate’s Court on each and every adjourned date until the matter is completed; and that he does not interfere with the complainants or any other prosecution witness or witnesses. The incident occurred on October 9 in Punta Gorda. Twenty-four year old Natasha Gomez, the ex-common -law wife of Mejia, reported to the police that while she and her boyfriend, Javier Martinez, were asleep in her cabin, she was awakened by a knock on her door and someone calling out her name. She said she recognized the voice of the person and realized that it was Mejia who went to the kitchen that is in a building separate from the cabin where he procured a knife. She told police that Mejia entered the cabin whilst armed with the knife and Martinez got between them. Mejia, she said then proceeded to stab Martinez in his back. Fearing for his life, Martinez ran into the bedroom. Mejia pursued him and stabbed him twice in his head. Gomez’s aunt, who lives nearby, was awakened by the commotion. She got her licensed .38 revolver and fired a shot in the air which scared Mejia and he left. Mejia was represented by attorney Leeroy Banner. The Crown was represented by Crown Counsel Jackie Willoughby.

