Bail for Tut Accused of Kept Prohibited Firearm & Ammunition

Thirty-seven year old Fernando Tut, a farmer of Cristo Rey Village who was remanded to prison on charges of kept prohibited firearm and ammunition without a gun license, was released on a bail of $8,000 that was offered to him today by Justice Herbert Lord. Tut appeared in San Ignacio Magistrate’s Court on October 15 and he was remanded into custody. The allegation was that he had a point twenty-two pen gun along with 28 rounds of point two-two caliber ammunition. His bail was offered on the condition that he reports to San Ignacio Police Station very Monday and Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; that he attends San Ignacio Magistrate’s Court on each and every adjourned date until the matter is completed; and that he is not to interfere or communicate with any of the prosecution witness or witnesses. Tut was represented by attorney Stacy Grinage. The Crown was represented by Crown Counsel Jackie Willoughby.

