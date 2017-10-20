Galen’s students participated in a “Walk Against Hunger” fundraiser

On Monday October sixteen, Galen University students, along with representatives from the Cornerstone Foundation of Belize, participated in a “Walk Against Hunger” fundraiser. The walk began from the Shell Gas Station in Santa Elena Town and concluded at the Galen University compound in Central Farm. In the week leading up to the event, the Office of Student Affairs held a fundraising initiative, resulting in pledges that totaled five hundred and twenty dollars. According to a statement from the university, the proceeds from the fundraiser were donated directly to the Cornerstone Foundation of Belize’s feeding program for underprivileged children. To complement the initiatives supporting the Cornerstone Foundation, Galen Eagles also donated canned foods, rice, beans and a variety of other food items, which were delivered to Dara’s feeding program in Belize City.

