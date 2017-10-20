Guatemala will hold Referendum on March 18, 2018

News media in Guatemala are reporting that the Guatemalan Congress has approved Sunday, March eighteen two thousand eighteen as the official date when their referendum on the Belize/Guatemala territorial dispute will be held. More than seven million Guatemalans are expected to answer the question; quote, “”Do you agree that any legal claim by Guatemala against Belize on continental inland territories and any maritime areas corresponding to those territories be submitted to the international court of justice for final determination and that it determines the boundaries of the respective territories and areas of the parties?” End of quote. Those who participate in the referendum are expected to answer a ‘yes’ or ‘no’. The judges of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) will officially make the announcement on Monday, October twenty-third. Three hundred million quetzals or eighty-one million Belize dollars have been budgeted to cover the cost of the referendum.

