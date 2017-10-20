PM met with Secretary General of OAS in Washington

During his time in Washington, DC, Prime Minister Dean Barrow met with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States. Barrow spoke of that meeting.

Rt.Hon.Dean Barrow, Prime Minister

“It wasn’t a purpose driven meeting. The OAS hosted a forum that was talking about climate resilience, trying to move the Caribbean to a green future and reconstruction help in the aftermath of the disasters that took place because of the hurricanes having struck the Virgin Island and Dominica in particular and Antigua and Barbuda especially so it was in the context of that forum which was hosted at the OAS that Mr. Amagro and I were able to chat a little and to offer abrazos to one another.”