PUP objects to Arzu’s Re-appointment

This morning Prime Minister Dean Barrow read a motion for the reappointment of Godwin Arzu as the Contractor General. According to Barrow, Arzu, who was reappointed for a further term of two years, is a fit and proper person to be reappointed as Contractor General. Leader of the Opposition John Briceno placed on record the PUP’s objection to Arzu’s re-appointment as Contractor General.

John Briceno – Leader of the Opposition

“I move where section 3, (2) of the Contractor General Act Chapter Six of the Substantive Laws of Belize provides that the Contractor General shall be appointed by the Governor General acting upon the recommendations of both houses of the National Assembly contained in resolutions passed in that venue. And whereas Mr.Godwin Arzu was appointed as Contractor General for a period of three years with effect from 1st January 2009 pursuant to a resolution adopted by this house on 11 December 2008 and a resolution passed by the senate on the 16the December 2008 and whereas it is further provided by section 5 i of the act that a person appointed as Contractor General is eligible for reappointment at expiration of his initial term and whereas Mr. Godwin Arzu was appointed as Contractor General for a period of two years which term expired on 31st December 2013 and was again reappointed for a further term of two years with effect from 1st January 2014 which term expired on 31st of December 2015 and again was reappointed for a further period of two years with effect from 1st January 2016 which term will expire on 31st December 2017 and on each occasion the reappointment was pursuant to the recommendation of both houses and whereas Mr. Godwin Arzu continues to possess the relevant qualifications and fulfill the requirements for appointment to the Office of Contractor General now therefore be it resolved that this honorable house being satisfied that Mr. Godwin Arzu is a fit and proper person to be appointed as contractor general recommend to the Governor General that Mr. Arzu be appointed as Contractor General for a further period of two years with effect from 1st January 2018 on his existing terms and conditions. This motion has the recommendation of the cabinet.”