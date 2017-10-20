St. Martin’s Credit Union to Open Branch in Benque

St. Martin’s Credit Union (SMCU) is nestled in heart of San Ignacio Town where it has been providing its 8,000 members with sound financial services since 1949. Very soon, its members who live in Benque Viejo will no longer have to travel to San Ignacio since SMCU plans to open its first branch in Benque Viejo early next year. Raymond Tzul, General Manager of St. Martin’s Credit Union, spoke to Love News about this initiative.

Raymond Tzul – General Manager

“We had been looking at the Benque market for some time now and basically had to do ground work and on Wednesday we did the groundbreaking for the building and so we expect to complete the construction of the branch within the next couple of months and we are looking at an opening date of early February 2018. We currently serve already over 800 members from that community with assets of over $2 million in terms of shares and almost close to $3 million in terms of loans. So us moving into the area would not necessarily be something new for us because we already have an amount of members in the area.”

Yesterday was International Credit Union Day and Tzul spoke about the activities that were held in his municipality to commemorate the day.

Raymond Tzul – General Manager

“As a matter of fact we are celebrating International Credit Union Month and International Credit Union Day which was Thursday 19th. But we had a series of activities including our quiz contest that we had over 22 schools participating from all of the villages around San Ignacio and the town and we selected two winners who would be going to represent the district at the nationals that will be held in early November. We had an open day on Thursday where we basically provided snacks and drinks to members as they came in.”