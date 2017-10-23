Belize raises 66K for Caribbean countries affected by Irma & Maria

On Saturday the Hands across the Caribbean Hurricane Relief fundraiser was held at the Bliss Center for the Performing Arts in Belize City. The event was organized by a number of organizations with the aim of raising money to help Caribbean nations that were affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria. At the end of the day, an estimated sixty six thousand two hundred twenty two dollars was pledged to the initiative. The funds will be handed to the Belize Red Cross to be forwarded to those countries affected.

