Founder of Body & Soul Ministry Dies

A man who founded a medical clinic in the Village of Roaring Creek, Cayo, passed away. Fem Cruz tells us more.

Fem Cruz – Love News

“Ralph Digman a missionary pioneer and founder of Body and Soul Ministry, located in the another world area of roaring creek village passed away in the United States this past Monday. Ralph Digman and his wife Penny Digman came to Belize to establish the first medical facility in the beautiful Village Roaring Creek. Hundreds of Belizeans have benefited from his ministry Lizette Morales, the care taker of the ministry spoke about his work.”

Lizette Morales, Body and Soul Ministries

“Ralph Digman the founder of body and soul ministries after a battle with cancer and its compilations went home to be with the lord on Monday October 16. Ralph touched many lives in his ministry and was known by many as Grandpa. Through his ministry countless children have received an education, many received treatment and care through the Penny Digman Good Samaritan Clinic, others have been helped other basic needs of food and housing. Ralph Digman made a big impact on Belize and his legacy will live on through body and soul ministry located in Roaring Creek. I myself Lizette Morales along with my brother and the board members will continue his work. Ralph left a void in the hearts of many and his memory will live on through Body and Souls Ministries. A memorial service will be held for grandma as we know thousands of people are mourning his loss. Presently we have a medical team providing free medical care for anyone who would like to come. Ralph Digman loved Belize and the people.”

Fem Cruz, Love FM

“This is Brother Fem Cruz reporting from the beautiful village of Roaring creek for Love FM.”