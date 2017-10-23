Guatemalan Singer’s Vessel ran aground in Belize Barrier Reef

Guatemalan newspaper Prensa Libre is reporting that Guatemalan singer; Carlos Pena had to be rescued by Belizean authorities after his boat ran aground on a reef in Belize waters. According to the online article, Pena had posted an S.O.S. message on his Facebook, asking the relevant authorities from Belize and Guatemala to rescue him. Pena stated that they struck a reef near San Pedro. Pena was rescued within twenty hours of his distress call. It is not yet known where he was heading.

