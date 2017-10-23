Hopkins Village Underwater

Villagers in Hopkins are experiencing localized flooding. Pictures sent to Love News show much of the village under water. Residents in the south are advised that a Tropical Wave is passing through the country and heavy rainfall is expected throughout the Stann Creek District during the course of the night. Residents in communities that are prone to flooding are asked to remain alert. These include: Gales Point, Mullings River, Hope Creek, Sarawee, Hopkins, Sittee, Santa Rosa, San Roman, Georgetown, Red Bank and Cowpen.

Related