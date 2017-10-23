Man remanded into custody on a Charge of Kept Ammunition

Nineteen year old George Zetina, a construction worker of 16 Vernon Street, was charged with kept ammunition without a gun license and possession of 6.3 grams of cannabis when he appeared today before Magistrate Michelle Trapp. Zetina pled not guilty to the ammunition charge but guilty to the possession of cannabis, was fined $300 and was given until December 31 to pay. If he defaults on payment, he will serve 3 months. In addition, he has to pay a fine of $100 for a bicycle offence for which payment is overdue. For the ammunition offence he was remanded into custody until December 29. The police reported that they were on mobile patrol at the corner of Vernon Street and Lindo’s Alley around 4 pm yesterday when they saw two young men. According to the police, when one of the men saw them approaching, he threw something on the ground. The police searched the area and reported that they found the cannabis and one round of .22 caliber ammunition. Zetina is also expected to be charged with possession of one pen gun which is a prohibited firearm.

Related