T&T’s PM makes first trip to Belize for IV CARICOM-Mexico Summit

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley is scheduled to be in Belize on Wednesday to participate in the Fourth CARICOM-Mexico Summit. According to a statement from his office, the main theme of the summit will be cooperation for the prevention of and treatment of natural disasters, an area in which Mexico has great experience and institutional capacity. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and the Prime Minister of Belize, Dean Barrow will co-chair the one-day summit which aims to consolidate the progress of the third CARICOM-Mexico. The scheduled talks further endorse the importance Mexico places on cooperation with the Caribbean in matters of security, migration, climate change mitigation and the prevention of natural disasters.

