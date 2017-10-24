Barbados’ PM will be in Belize for IV CARICOM-Mexico Summit

Barbados’s Prime Minister Freundel Stuart will lead a five-member delegation to the fourth CARICOM-Mexico Summit, which will be held tomorrow in Belize City. The delegation will include Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Maxine McClean, and her Permanent Secretary, Cecile Humphrey and Ambassador to CARICOM, Robert Morris. The theme of the meeting is a New Cooperation Paradigm and will include discussions on formulating technical cooperation programs in areas CARICOM finds are critical to the sustainable development of the region. Towards the end of the meeting, participants will sign the CARICOM-Mexico Joint Declaration. This Summit will also give Barbados a unique opportunity to review, assess and recommend to Mexico the pertinent developmental areas that should be targeted for technical assistance and financial resources