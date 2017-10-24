BTB holds 15th National Tourism Awards

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) held its 15th National Tourism Awards Gala Event on Saturday, October 21st. The event serves to recognize the accomplishments of the BTB’s tourism partners and friends made throughout the year in the areas of Frontline Personnel, Hospitality Award, Hotel of the Year, Small Accommodations of the Year, Tour Guide of the Year, Tour Operator of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, the Minister’s Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award. Winners include Leroy Welch of Las Terrazas Resort receiving the Frontline Personnel award; Ian Anderson of Caves Branch on the Hummingbird Highway received the Hospitality award; Grand Caribe of San Pedro received the Hotel of the Year award, Caribbean Beach Cabanas in Placencia received Small Accommodation of the Year; Estevan Choco of The Lodge at Big Falls received the tour guide of the year award; Toledo Cave and Adventure Tours received the tour operator of the year award, and Rumfish y Vino in Placencia received the Restaurant of the year award. The event was also attended by Patrick Faber, Deputy Prime Minister, Manuel Heredia Jr., Minister of Tourism & Civil Aviation, and Kim Simplis Barrow, Special Envoy for Women and Children, among others. The awards ceremony was held under the theme “Rainforest Meets Reef”.