EX-BDF Acquitted of Murder

Twenty-four year old ex-BDF soldier Jermaine Rhaburn, charged with the murder of 21 year old BDF volunteer Clifford Cruz, was acquitted of the charge today by Justice Adolph Lucas in a trial that was without jury. Cruz was shot once in the chest with an M-16 rifle from close range. The incident occurred on October 1, 2012 in the guard room at Melisha Hall, located on George Price Highway. Evidence that came out during the trial revealed that Cruz was choking Rhaburn from behind when he was shot. One eye witness testified that Cruz choked Rhaburn until his eyes turned red. Rhaburn Cocked the rifle 3 times before he fired it. In his ruling Justice Lucas said that it was a case of self-defense and the Crown had failed beyond a reasonable doubt that it was not self-defense. Rhaburn’s attorney Leeroy Banner had submitted that his client was defending himself when he shot Cruz. Rhaburn was also defended by attorney Deshawn Arzu. The Crown was represented by Crown Counsel Sheringe Rodriguez.