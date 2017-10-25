Belizean Author Launches Book

Yesterday Belizean Author Leodegario Obando launched his book entitled, “”El Puente/The Bridge”. The ceremony was held at the Santa Elena House of Culture and was facilitated by the National Institute of Culture and History through the Museum of Belize. Fem Cruz caught up with Obando this morning.

Fem Cruz

“Yesterday morning at the House of Culture in San Ignacio Town, author Leo Antonio Obando officially launched his new book called” El Puente-The Bridge”. According to Obando it’s a collection of short Belizean stories in English and Spanish.”

Leo Antonio Obando

“El Puente symbolizes unity, prosperity, knowledge, it symbolizes, richness of traditional culture, oral culture and that connection with the past and the present. I think the story reflects that since it represents Belizeans who are alive today and Belizeans who have gone to rest.”

Fem Cruz

“Why you decided to put it in Spanish as well.”

Leo Antonio Obando

“Well there is I said a connection with Latin America, the demographics of Belize have changed tremendously and a lot of people are looking to read in Spanish as well as in English. We are fortunate to have two of the most important languages in the world Spanish and English.”

Fem Cruz

“This is Brother Fem Cruz reporting from the nation’s capital city Belmopan for Love FM.”

This morning Obando delivered two copies of the book to the Mexican Ambassador, Carlos Quesnel Melendez.