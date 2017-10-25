Cayetano: I was Beat Up and Threatened by Police

Twenty-one year old Musician and businessman Bernard Cayetano aka “Unlimited”, was holding his abdomen as if he was in great pain, when he appeared today before the Chief Magistrate, Sharon Fraser for three charges to be read to him. Cayetano was charged with obstructing a police officer, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. He pled not guilty to the charges and he was released on a bail of $1,000. His next court date is January 13, 2018. The police have alleged that on October 24, Cayetano obstructed police constable Bernel Valdez when he went to a house at 4242 Croton Lane to conduct a search. The police are also saying that Cayetano assaulted Valdez and resisted his arrest. Cayetano said in open court that the police concocted the charges. He also said that he went to the address to get some clothes for his manager, Kenneth “Big Tom” Flowers and while he was in the room, the police barged in with their weapons drawn, handcuffed his hands behind his back and proceeded to beat him. Cayetano said they told him not to say anything otherwise they will take him up the road and finish him off.