Fire leaves Family Homeless

Police in San Pedro are investigating a case of arson. The recent rains have caused much flooding in several areas of the country including parts of San Pedro. As a result, one family left their home to take refuge in a shelter. 39-year-old Carla Velasquez of eight miles north of San Pedro reported to police that at approximately 6 a.m. on October 15, she along with her common-law husband Emir Recinos and her children left their house to shelter due to flooding. On October 18, sometime around noon, she was informed by her common-law husband that their home had been completely destroyed by fire. The estimated value of the house and its contents is $15,000.00.