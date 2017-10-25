Guatemala has gone ahead of Belize by setting a date for its Referendum

The Guatemalan Congress has set March 18 2018 as the day more than seven million Guatemalan are expected participate in the Belize/Guatemala referendum. Belize has yet to officially set a date but according to the CEO in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Patrick Andrews, it will more likely be at the end of 2018.

Patrick Andrews – CEO in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“As far as the referendum for Belize goes as the Prime Minister indicated we will move along the lines of first completing our municipal elections and then it is slated that maybe sometime around May or June the re-registration process can start, the review of the electoral process can start and then we will be looking at taking us up to maybe the end of 2018 so late 2018 early 2019 we are hoping to be ready for referendum. I think if it fails in Guatemala it would put us in a situation where we will have to determine whether or not it is worthwhile for us to proceed that has not been determined as yet.”

Belizean will be expected to answer the question quote, “Do you agree that any legal claim by Guatemala against Belize on continental inland territories and any maritime areas corresponding to those territories be submitted to the international court of justice for final determination and that it determines the boundaries of the respective territories and areas of the parties?” End of quote. Those who participate in the referendum are expected to answer a ‘yes’ or ‘no’.