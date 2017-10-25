House on Tigris Street goes up in Flames

At 11:26 this morning, the National Fire Service received a 911 call which led them to Tigris Street in Belize City. Firefighters got to work immediately but they were unable to save the wooden bungalow structure. Operations Officer at the National Fire Service, Benisford Matura, shared details.

Benisford Matura

“Upon arrival we discovered a 24X30 bungalow house with zinc roofing totally engulfed in fire. We got into operation and extinguished that fire. The owner of the home was Mr. Darrell Williams of Mohammed Ali Street. The occupier at the time was at home and was Mr. Hugh Espat, his common law wife Meredith Bregal, his mother in law Estela Ponce and two minors a 5 year old and a 4 year old. We have investigators still on the scene trying to find out what caused the fire. We have narrowed down the origin of the fire to be in one of the bedrooms, apparently when the fire started the two minors were in the bedroom. We are still sifting through the remains to discover what could have caused this fire.”