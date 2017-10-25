Insurance: “Enriching Lives Through Financial Freedom”

This week is Insurance Week and the insurance companies will be hosting a week of activities under the theme “Enriching Lives Through Financial Freedom”. Derick Perera, the Public Relations Officer of the Belize Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (BELAIFA), spoke to Love News about this week’s activities.

Derick Perera

“We have a week of activities planned, the week is from the 22nd of October – 28th of October. We had a church mass on the 22nd at St. Martin’s Deporres which kicked off the week. Today Wednesday, were having a food drive and so were going to be having advisors at places like Brodies in Belize City and also on the Northern Highway, Bottom Dollar Store, Save U and Public’s Super Market on the Northern Highway. They will be collecting canned foods and non-perishable food and these will be donated to Liberty Children’s Home in Ladyville. On Friday we’re going to be having a health fair which we will be partnering with the Kidney Association of Belize. At that fair we’ll be doing testing for persons to see if they have Kidney Disease. Also they do H.I.V. test and Blood pressure test and other tests. That is to be held in Orange Walk at Dialysis de Belize on the Belize Corozal Road. On Saturday we’ll be ending the week with a red night gala that’s going to be held at Old Belize Pavilion. We have tickets that are going for a $100 each and all those funds raised will be given to the Kidney Association.”