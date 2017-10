Man’s Home Burglarized While He Was Out of the Country

Police in San Pedro are investigating a burglary. 53-year-old Dana Gignac reported to police that his home was broken into while he was out of the country. Gignac said that he had secured his home before leaving in June, but upon his return on October 23, he discovered the back door of his home was unlocked and several items missing. The items missing are valued at $8,460.00.