Regular Gas decreased while Kerosene increased
Today, Regular gasoline decreased from by sixteen cents putting the new price at ten dollars and thirteen cents per gallon. The price for Premium gasoline remains the same at eleven dollars and ninety two cents. There was also no change in the price for Diesel which remains at nine dollars and sixty three cents per gallon. Meanwhile, the price for kerosene saw an increase of twenty one cents and the new price is five dollars and eighty nine cents per gallon