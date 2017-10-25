Taiwan donates $25K towards World Youth Conference

The World Youth Conference will be held next month in Belize and will be hosted by the Department of Youth Services. Today, Taiwanese Ambassador, Charles Liu handed over $25,000 to help with the expenses that will be incurred as a result of hosting the event in Belize. Here is what Ambassador Liu had to say at today’s handing over ceremony.

Ambassador Charles Liu

“I believe it is also the first World Youth Conference to be held in the Western Hemisphere. Also the first time in Belize. There are going to be over 200 participants from different parts of the world from over thirty countries who will come here to immerse in the life of Belize, to integrate in Belize. I think this is a very good opportunity to show your strong component to the world so that the world can not only come to Belize but also get a better understanding of Belize.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth, Patrick Faber welcomed the generous donation by the Taiwanese Ambassador.

Patrick Faber – Minister of Youth

“Well hosting delegates from all over the world is a very expensive venture indeed and while we have contributions from other areas and of course the government is chipping in we welcome this $25,000 donation from the Government and People of Taiwan I think it’s a big contribution we are grateful and we are hoping to put off a good show for our fellow young people who are coming in but as I expressed in my remarks this morning it is an opportunity for our young people to be exposed to other young people in the world who are engaged in positive things as well so I think it’s a win-win situation.”

Kyle Miller, Youth Employment Coordinator of the Department of Youth Services, told us more about the upcoming conference.

Kyle Miller – Youth Employment Coordinator

“The conference is based on the sustainable development goals and how young people can play a role as it relates to getting these goals accomplished by 2030 and so all these young people that are coming in are very bright, very engaged young people from within their respective countries. You know they will be coming here for a couple of days, we will be putting together a declaration for Belize, a Mahogany Declaration something unique to Belize whereby young people will be standing behind and see how they can assist within their respective country as it relates to getting these SDGs accomplished.”

The World Youth Conference takes place from November 6 to 9 and the theme is “Globally Running to 2030 Becoming Sustainable Strong”.