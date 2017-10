The Mall Burglarized – an Undisclosed Amount of Money Stolen

Early this morning, between three and four o’clock, a man dressed in camouflage clothing took advantage of the heavy rains and broke into The Mall, located on the Hummingbird Highway. The burglar gained entry by cutting the burglar bars on the south of the building. The manager, Selwin Huan, told Love News that the burglar stole an undisclosed amount of money and phone cards.