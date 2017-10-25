Torrential Rains disrupt Classes in the Southern District

Recent rains caused flooding across the country, including Dangriga, where residents have to deal with inundated streets. Harry Arzu tells us more.

Harry Arzu

“The torrential rains that also descended over the Stann Creek District including Dangriga over the past few days have disrupted regular classes in some rural communities and in this municipality. Today here in town, several primary school students are not attending classes leaving a number of classroom chairs empty. Such schools include Sacred Heart Primary School, Epworth Methodist Primary School, Solid Rock Primary School among others. Holy Ghost Primary School which has over 400 students called of classes today. The streets to their school in the Commerce Bight area is under water including portion of the school’s compound. In addition a number of streets in the Wagerale area of Dangriga area and yards are also under flood waters making it difficult for some of the residents living in that particular area to get out of their homes. Reporting for Love News from Dangriga. I am Harry Arzu.”