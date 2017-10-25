On October 14, the Department of Environment, the Belize Solid Waste Management Authority and the Belize Audubon Society partnered to conduct the “Walk for a Green Belize” campaign. Volunteers cleaned both sides of the George Price Highway from Belize City to the town of Benque Viejo del Carmen. About 985 bags of garbage were collected, amounting to about 10, 800 pounds of garbage. The Walk For A Green Belize” clean-up activity was conducted by over 650 volunteers that included organizations, students, activists, government and non-government agencies, as well as the public.