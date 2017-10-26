Bernard Wagner is PUP’s Mayoral Candidate for Belize City

Bernard Wagner will lead the PUP’s Belize City Municipal slate in the upcoming elections in March 2018. The announcement was made this evening by the party’s leader, John Briceno.

John Briceno, Opposition Leader

“I am pleased to also announce the Bernard Wagner is going to be our Mayoral candidate. A dynamic young man, a man I’ve had the pleasure to meet, a person that is sincere, that is genuine, a person that has lived in southside that has worked in southside and has worked with young people, has worked in the bank so he is a rounded individual that is not just depending just because of who he is but for what he has done that he is offering himself so I am very excited about the team.”

According to Briceno, the slate consists of mostly young men and women.