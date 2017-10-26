Briceno has High Hopes for Municipal Elections

It seems that John Briceno will not be contested for the upcoming PUP National Convention next month. The PUP’s Deputy Party Leader for the East, Kareem Musa, had considered challenging Briceno but he changed his mind, saying that it is a time for the PUP to be united and win big in the municipal elections.

John Briceno, Opposition Leader

“Big is relative. Right now we have one. We control one municipality and that is Orange Walk Town and even there we have the mayor and then we the mayor and four councilors so if we win one more we have increased by 100% and that could be considered big. We believe that we are going to do well in the next municipal elections I think that despite the millions and millions that have been spent by the UDP government in these municipalities with the exception of Orange Walk Town I believe that they have failed most of them and that people want to see a new set of leaders, of people that have the capacity, the ability, people that have the sincerity to serve and those are the kinds of people we are seeking out to represent us. So I have every confidence that we are going to do well I can tell you that we are going to fight and we are going to fight for every municipality from Corozal Town all the way to Punta Gorda down south.”