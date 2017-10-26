Chairman of CARICOM briefed Media on Meeting

Yesterday, Belize hosted the fourth CARICOM-Mexico Summit where leaders of Caribbean countries discussed regional issues with President of the United Mexican States, Enrique Pena Nieto. The meeting lasted a little over two hours and late yesterday evening, Chairman of the Caribbean Communities, Grenada’s Prime Minister, Keith Mitchell briefed the media on what was discussed and agreed upon.

Keith Mitchell – Chairman of CARICOM

“The president announced Mexico’s contribution to strengthening the Caribbean Catastrophic Risk Insurance Facility despite the fact that he had his own problems in his own country. We agreed to collaborate to ensure the success of the upcoming international donor conference convened by CARICOM and the UN to take place on the 21st of November 2017 at the United Nations in New York; to coordinate assistance with member states most affected by Hurricane Earl and Maria ensuring an outcome that includes clear and concrete resolve. We discussed also how to best increase the resilience of our countries to the falls of climate change and committed to strengthening cooperation in the region and our development partners, international agencies towards enhancing support for greater adaptation and mitigation measures. These include the implementation of sustainable energy technology and early warning systems to strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerabilities. We also take joint action in the multilateral forum and internationally to mobilize support in further strengthening the CARICOM institutional capabilities to disaster risk management including on economic issues such as graduation as high-income countries and preventing de-risking measures. Cooperation and de-risking are one of the main areas agreed on this 7th Mexico-CARICOM meeting. The technical cooperation program in the areas of health, statistics and ITC are also included in line with priorities of CARICOM’s Strategic plan 2015-2019. We will seek to reinforce investment and trade between Mexico and the Caribbean region through statistical activities led by pro-Mexico and investment promotion agencies in the Caribbean. We also agreed that our foreign ministers would meet to consider a roadmap to look at the new forms of cooperation which will enhance and accelerate development in our community.”